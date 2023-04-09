Rayong visits victims of Rh Peter Miggat Mujan longhouse fire

KUCHING (April 9): Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa has visited victims of a recent longhouse fire at the Dewan Johnical Rayong yesterday.

During the visit the Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) deputy president expressed sadness over one of the elderly victims who passed away recently at the shelter.

According to the Civil Defence Force (APM), the temporary evacuation shelter is currently serving a total of 143 victims from Rumah Peter Miggat Mujan in Skrang.

The longhouse folks were moved to the shelter at 6.30pm on March 31 after their 33-door longhouse was razed earlier that day.

Based on APM’s latest update, there are a total of 57 men, 40 women, seven children, two babies, 17 elderly men and 20 elderly women at the shelter.