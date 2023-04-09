Sabah has sustainable energy potential

KOTA KINABALU (April 9): Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Phoong Jin Zhe shared that there is huge potential to invest in sustainable energy in Sabah after meeting with several ambassadors in the country.

Phoong met with the Ambassador of Japan to Malaysia, Takahashi Katsuhiko, Ambassador of Sweden to Malaysia, Joachim Bergström and the High Commissioner of Australia in Malaysia, Dr Justin Lee.

Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Arthur Joseph Kurup also attended the meeting.

“The meeting was fruitful as the ambassadors shared wirh us that Sabah has huge potential in developing sustainable power plants as it would hit two birds with a stone, supplying energy while being in line with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations.

“I also took the opportunity to invite the Ambassadors and High Commissioner to visit Sabah to discuss further on the matter and also introduce potential investors that could assist the state in developing its green energy power plants. We must seize the opportunity to gain first-mover advantage,” said Phoong.

The minister also co-chaired a roundtable meeting together with Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong at the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA)’s headquarters.

“This is the second major inter-agency roundtable meeting I have chaired ever since I have sworn in as the minister.

“I would also like to extend my gratitude towards Liew for organising the roundtable meeting to discuss how Sabah could leapfrog in industrial development,” said Phoong.

The roundtable meeting focused on seeking alternative energy sources for the rising demand for Sabah’s industrial usage.

It was also attended by Energy Commission of Sabah’s CEO, Datuk Ir Abdul Nasser Abdul Wahid.

Phoong acknowledged the surging demand for power supply and urged agencies to assist Sabah in planning ahead for its future industrial development plans.

He also visited the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park’s 10th anniversary event to look into the module of the industrial park and its potential in Sabah.

Phoong shared that it was important to strengthen the bilateral relations with all these developed countries as it would open up many opportunities to Sabah and Sabahans.