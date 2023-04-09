Sabah’s Para swimmer sets new Asian record

KOTA KINABALU (April 9): Sabah’s Para swimmer Abd Halim Mohammad has set a new Asian record in the Men’s 50m breaststroke event.

Abdul Halim clocked 34.77s to beat the previous Asian mark of 34.87s held by China.

He achieved the outstanding feat at the recently concluded Citi Para Swimming World Series in Ligano Sabbiadoro, Italy.

With that, Abd Halim has now qualified for the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China where he will be joined by fellow Sabahan Ethan Khoo who also achieved the feat at the same championship.

Coach Eva Wong, who accompanied the two swimmers, said both of them as well as Brenda Larry and Jafle Jikol are all set to compete at several major Para swimming events.

The four Para swimmers have qualified for the ASEAN Para Games in Cambodia from June 3-10.

Prior to that, they will take part in the Para Swimming World Series in Singapore from April 29 to May 1 and the quartet have also qualified for the Para Swimming World Championship in Manchester from July 31 to August 6.

Eva expressed her gratitude to the managements of Malaysia Sports School Sabah (SSMS) and Penampang Sports Complex for their assistance in allowing the athletes to train at their swimming pools while waiting for the renovation works at the Kota Kinabalu Sports Complex aquatic centre to be completed.

Meanwhile, president of Sabah Sports And Recreation Association for People with Disabilities (Pesron Sabah), Tan Hwa Koon, was delighted with the state Para swimmers’ excellent performance.

“I hope they will continue to train harder under the guidance of Eva Wong and to maintain momentum for the forthcoming World Para Swimming Championships,” he said in a statement on Sunday.