SFC: Gunung Gading National Park Summit Trail will be opened to public tomorrow

KUCHING (April 9): The Summit Trail at Gunung Gading National Park will be reopened to the public starting tomorrow (April 10).

In stating this, Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC), in a Facebook post today, urged visitors to the park to abide by the rules and regulations to ensure their safety when spending their time there.

“However, if the site conditions are unsafe for visitors due to bad weather, the trail’s opening may be lifted,” said the corporation.

For updated information, members of the public can check out Sarawak Forestry Corporation’s Facebook page or visit their website at www.sarawakforestry.com.