Shop owner in Limbang suffers burns in shoplot fire

MIRI (April 9): A 49-year-old shop owner suffered burns to her toe, shoulder and elbow in a fire that partially destroyed a shoplot at Jalan Buangsiol in Limbang this morning.

Limbang Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Ramlan Marajan said a team from the Limbang fire station was deployed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 10.30am.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the fire involved the top floor of a double-storey shoplot. The fabric storage facility was 40 per cent destroyed.

“A 49-year-old shop owner who suffered burns to her right toe, right shoulder and left elbow was given early treatment at the scene.

“A 18-year-old male employee managed to escape without any injury,” said Ramlan in a statement.

Firefighters succeeded in extinguishing the fire using water sourced from the fire engine and nearby fire hydrant.

The cause of the fire and total losses have yet to be ascertained.

The operation ended at 12.04pm.

Also at the scene were personnel from the police and Civil Defence Force as well as Sesco representatives.