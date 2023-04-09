Suspected drug dealer dies after car crashes while fleeing police ops

LAHAD DATU (April 9): A suspected drug distributor died after his car crashed while he was fleeing a police operation on Jalan POIC here on Saturday.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Rohan Shah Ahmah said the 28-year-old suspect had tried to ram two policemen conducting the Op Tapis at about 11.45am.

“The suspect aggressively reversed his car and tried to run down a policeman, before making a U-turn and driving against traffic in a bid to hit another policeman.

“Acting in self-defence, the (second) policeman fired a shot at the suspect’s car. The car moved at high speed and crashed at a roundabout about 400 metres away,” he said in a statement on Sunday. He said the suspect died at the scene.

Police recovered 7.45 grammes of syabu worth about RM1,490 and two samurai swords from the car.

The suspect had five previous convictions for drug-related offences and was wanted for commercial crime cases. — Bernama