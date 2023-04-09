S’wak Energy working hard to restore electricity to urban areas in Sibu

KUCHING (April 9): Sarawak Energy’s Central Region team has been working round the clock to restore electricity to urban areas in Sibu after adverse weather conditions caused an unexpected supply interruption on April 5.

The utility company in a statement said strong winds, thunderstorms and lightning strikes impacted several areas in Sibu, causing flash floods and temporary electricity supply disruptions in 74 locations. This resulted in some residents being without power for a certain period of time.

It said the entire Sarawak Energy Central Region Distribution team was mobilised to restore electricity progressively, safely and efficiently to affected Sibu residents.

“To ensure that the process of restoration is carried out without any unexpected accidents or incidents, the team has been effectively coordinated and equipped with all of the necessary resources,” said Sarawak Energy, noting that the operations team collaborated closely with Sibu’s Fire and Rescue Department and monitored the restoration process to ensure public safety and avoid any safety hazards.

It also said that despite the challenges presented by the weather conditions, the team was committed to restoring supply in a timely manner.

“They have worked continuously to prioritise the restoration process, focusing on the most severely affected areas.

“As of 5.15pm on April 7, all repair works have been completed and power supply restored to all affected areas except for the newly received complaints from individual households,” it said.

Sarawak Energy Central Region manager Effendy Syaiful Abdullah thanked the residents of Sibu for their patience and understanding.

“We understand the inconvenience this has caused to the residents of Sibu, and we apologise for the disruption.

“We want to assure the public that our team has done everything they could to restore electricity safely and as quickly as possible,” he said.

He stressed that at Sarawak Energy, the safety and wellbeing of its customers and employees was the company’s topmost priority.

“We ensure that our team’s efforts are coordinated to restore power to the affected areas, taking every necessary precaution to ensure that the restoration process proceeds smoothly and without incident,” he added.

Sarawak Energy, as per procedure, will carry out a post-mortem on this incident and continue to improve its emergency response and recovery procedures in order to better address any potential challenges that may arise during its operations.

Those encountering situations that may pose dangerous electrical hazards are advised to alert Sarawak Energy’s technical team immediately by calling 1300- 88-3111 or chat with the virtual agent CARINA.

Alternatively, customers can reach the utility provider through Sarawak Energy’s mobile app SEB cares, which can be downloaded via Google Play Store and Apple App Store.