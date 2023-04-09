Thousands turn up at ‘Lan Berambeh Sungkei’ in Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Sibu

SIBU (April 9): Heavy rain earlier in the afternoon did not dampen the spirit of people from all walks of life to join the ‘Lan Berambeh Sungkei’ (mass breaking of fast) at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 2 here yesterday evening.

Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I, Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, estimated the crowd to be about 10,000 people.

“I am very pleased that people from all walks of life are joining in this mass potluck picnic-style breaking of fast.

“Through such event, racial harmony and religious tolerance among people of various backgrounds is further strengthened,” the Nangka assemblyman said.

Dr Annuar thanked the National Unity Ministry under Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang for jointly making the programme a success by distributing some 5,000 ‘bubur lambuk’ and ‘bubur pedas’ to the people.

He also thanked the Resident Office and government agencies as well as non-Muslim organisations here who turned up in big numbers to make the programme a success.

He also mentioned that he had discussed with Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting to erect canopies for future events should the weather turn bad.

He said that erecting 100 canopies would be adequate to accommodate the big crowd during inclement weather conditions.

Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng, SMC deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley and a political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak Sayed Azmee Wan Junaidi were among those present.