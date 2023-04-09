Trio arrested in Kuching for alleged drug possession

KUCHING (April 9): Police here have arrested three local men after they were found to be in possession of drugs last night.

District police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement today said the suspects, who were inside a car, were detained by a team from the district’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division at Jalan Datuk Ajibah Abol here around 11pm.

He said an inspection carried out by the police found drugs inside satchels that were worn by all three suspects.

“It is estimated that the seized drugs that made up of syabu (5.1g), Ketamine (9.4g), nine Erimin 5 pills and 10 Ecstasy pills are worth at RM2,325,” added Ahsmon.

He said a drug test was also conducted on all the suspects, which found them positive for drugs (Benzo).

“One of the suspect was also discovered to have a past record for a drug-related offence,” he said.

Ahsmon also said the district police welcome any information or tip-off regarding drug related activities from the public.

Any information can be channeled to the police by contacting the nearest police station.