Umno Sabah to work with party that can bring victory

KOTA KINABALU (April 9): Umno Sabah will work with any party that can bring victory in the next state election, said liaison chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

He said the party’s political bureau will meet and consider which party would be considered to work together in the 17th state election.

“This matter needs to be discussed, the party must be one that can help us be victorious in an election,” he said at a press conference after chairing the first meeting of Umno Sabah for the 2023-2026 term here on Sunday.

When asked if Parti Warisan Sabah would be considered, Bung Moktar replied, “It’s not only Warisan, (it’s) any party that can bring victory.”

Bung Moktar is confident that the 2023-2026 leadership is strong and able to work together.

“It is time to move on to ensure that we will win in the 17th state election and govern the state,” he said.

Bung Moktar was re-appointed as Umno Sabah’s liaison chief while Tuaran Umno division chief Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan was appointed as the deputy liaison chief.

On the cooperation with his new deputy, Bung Moktar said Abdul Rahman is not new to Umno and he is confident that their combined experience will be a better catalyst to the party.

“We have experience at both state and national level so for me, this combination is a good one and we will use our expertise to ensure that Umno Sabah will continue to get the rakyat’s attention,” he stressed.

The Kinabatangan Member of Parliament also added that to ensure that Umno Sabah continues to be relevant there is a need for two of its departments, the Election Department and the Information and New Media, to undergo transformation.

“We need to implement a major revolution to ensure that Umno remains on the platform and is not left out of current happening. To me Umno Sabah is a party that constantly desires change. We understand and know that in this challenge we cannot go against the current and we must go with the tide of change,” he said.

Meanwhile Abdul Rahman said he has no issues with the Umno Sabah’s top leadership and in order to progress, everyone’s strength and cooperation is needed.

“Bung Moktar is a very senior leader and MP from Sabah. We serve the party with one hope, that Umno Sabah is returned as the state government,” said Abdul Rahman.

“I am confident that the 2023-2026 leadership is one that is strong and will work together. It is time to move on to ensure that we will win in the 17th state election and govern the state,” he added.

Bung Moktar also expressed his gratitude to Datuk Yakub Khan who served as Umno Sabah’s deputy liaison chief for about five years.

Yakub now heads Umno Sabah’s Unity Government secretariat and was also appointed as an Umno Supreme Council member.

Umno Sabah later hosted iftar for the less fortunate.