200 asnaf receive aid from Petronas Muslim Staff Welfare Association

KUCHING (April 10): Petronas Muslim Staff Welfare Association (Bakip) contributed RM30,000 to some 200 asnaf individuals in Gedong, recently.

The zakat contribution was divided into three zones – Gedong, Pangkor Gedong, and Ulu Gedong.

The contribution was distributed by Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment advisor Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais during the Petronas Iftar Perdana ceremony at Masjid Al-Kawthar, Gedong on April 8.

According to Petronas Sarawak general manager Zulaihi M Mantali, the contribution was made possible through the generous donations of Petronas employees.

“It is part of Bakip’s ongoing efforts to alleviate the burden of those in need especially during the holy month of Ramadan,” he said.

Also present were Gedong district officer Abdul Khalid bin Manap, Penghulu Adian Salleh, Malaysia LNG Sdn Bhd managing director and chief executive officer Mohd Syazwan Abdullah, Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd Sarawak Assets senior general manager Anuar Ismail, and Integrated Regional Satellite Office (Project Delivery & Technology) general manager Roseman Rosli.

Bakip is an Islamic welfare organisation where Petronas coordinates contributions from employees to donate zakat to asnaf throughout Malaysia.