243 couples receive wedding assistance from assemblyman

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 10): Kuamut assemblyman Datuk Masiung Banah has helped with the wedding expenses of 243 couples in Tongod since 2018.

Each of the couples received RM1,000 from Masiung in a program he introduced in his manifesto during the 14th state election.

Masiung when introducing the program in 2018 said the newlyweds can use the donation for their wedding expenses or for starting their new lives together.

On April 9, Masiung and his wife Datin Grace E. Ebin presented the donation to 21 newlywed couples in Kampung Alitang, Penangah near here.

The couples who were mostly dressed in traditional costumes were feted in a traditional Orang Sungai ceremony in the village where Masiung was born.

Masiung who is known for his ‘Tatap Kalaga’ slogan, is the only assemblyman in Sabah that introduced this financial assistance to newlywed couples in his constituency.