Aidilfitri date to be decided by Fatwa Committee

KUCHING (April 10): The date for Aidilfitri will be decided by the Fatwa Committee of the National Council, be it on either April 21 or April 22, said Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

The Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication, who is also in charge of Islamic Affairs, said this when asked whether Malaysia will follow Middle East countries in declaring the first day of Syawal on April 21, a day earlier than expected.

According to a report by the International Astrology Centre based in the United Arab Emirates, the first day of Syawal falls on April 21, and most Muslim countries may announce April 21 as the first day of Aidilfitri.

The report also said that the sighting of the new Syawal moon might not be visible in some countries in Asia including Australia.

“The report had spread from countries in the Middle East, and the time zone in the Middle East is earlier than us, but we have the Fatwa Committee to determine when the sighting of the new moon of Syawal will take place in order to decide on the first day of Syawal,” he said.

He said this when met a bubur pedas and bubur lambuk distribution event at Masjid Darul Akmal, Taman Samariang Aman and Lakeside here yesterday.

Dr Abdul Rahman added the first day of Syawal is expected to fall on April 22 this year, but the council will decide on it and it might not be the same date as announced in the Middle East.

The first day of Syawal marks the end of Ramadan and when Hari Raya Aidilfitri is celebrated. It caused uproar last year when Aidifitri was announced a day earlier than expected, much to the shock of Muslims in the country who had to rush preparation for the celebration.

Earlier, Dr Abdul Rahman joined others in distributing bubur lambuk and bubur pedas to members of the public.

The event was organised by Kejiranan Mesra (KJM) under the supervision of Kuching North City Commission (DBKU), with the aim to fostering closer community ties, especially among the residents in the housing areas.

Hosted by KJM Taman Samariang Aman and Lakeside, it was participated by KJM Taman Ria and KJM Taman Intan.

Dr Abdul Rahman also handed out donations to 10 needy recipients from the surrounding areas at the event, in the presence of Kuching North Datuk Bandar Datu Junaidi Reduan.