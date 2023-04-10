Association hopes for Chinese-Muslim cultural centre

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 10): The Malaysian Chinese Muslim Association (MACMA) Sabah hopes to realise its years-long aspiration of creating a Chinese-Muslim cultural centre here.

Its president, Ritchie Jay Cheng, said they have been pursuing this effort since six years ago, and most recently had met up with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor who welcomed their endeavor.

Ritchie said the association had applied for a plot of land near Jalan Kebudayaan here to build the cultural centre but it is still waiting for approval from the Sabah Land and Surveys Department.

To expedite its approval, Ritchie said they plan to reduce the size of their applied plot of land and with support from the State government, he hopes that they are able to realize their aspiration in the near future.

Ritchie explained that the centre will have dual purposes as it will also serve as a mosque, and they plan to build an underground parking to maximize space for prayers and other facilities.

The project is estimated to cost around RM15 million.

“Our aim for this project is to display the Chinese-Muslim culture here, where Muslims can still practice their Chinese culture so long as it does not contradict with their ‘akidah’ or creed.

“Towards this end, we plan to construct the mosque with similar design characteristics as the mosques in China.

“As it will be situated near a church, the cultural centre can also further strengthen the image of Sabah as a harmonious state where its people can live together in peace despite different religions,” he said during a breaking of fast ceremony at a hotel here on Sunday.

Also present during the ceremony was Sabah Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, who had represented the Sabah Islamic Religious Council (MUIS) in donating RM100,000 to MACMA.