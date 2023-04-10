Azalina’s leaked letter about judge Nazlan not raised in Cabinet so far, says Anthony Loke

PUTRAJAYA (April 10): Transport Minister Anthony Loke today said the Cabinet has not discussed a leaked letter by de facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said about a senior judge’s purported breach of ethics that was widely shared on social media.

Loke was asked about whether the government had discussed the issue after a Cabinet member reportedly affirmed that Court of Appeals judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali supposedly had violated the judges’ code of ethics.

“It has never been discussed in the Cabinet. Even this time, the Cabinet meeting that will take place this Wednesday, I don’t know what will be discussed yet,” he told a news conference at the Transport Ministry here.

MORE TO COME