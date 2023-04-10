Book on history of Chan family, North Borneo

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 10): Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew has been presented with a truly remarkable piece of local history.

The book, presented by the author, renowned local publisher Datuk CL Chan, was his family memoirs titled “Family Ties – Jiujing Chan Family Chronicles”.

The book in a set of three volumes, is a stunning achievement that not only traces the history of the Chan family but also offers a unique insight into the history and culture of the then North Borneo, now Sabah.

Chan crafted the masterpiece “Family Ties” over many years but was able to finally complete the account during the Covid-19 years up to 2022.

The profusely illustrated historical accounts not only traces the story of the Chan family but also provides detailed vignettes into the history of Sandakan, serving as a portrayal of recent history that, however, may not be so readily accessible to today’s generations.

The book is a significant record passed down through five generations of the Chan family, which truly captures the history of Chinese people who have settled and taken root in Sandakan for over a century.

It provides a vivid representation of the social history of Sandakan in modern times.

Liew congratulated the author for the incredible book, which has taken Chan 13 years of hard work and research to accomplish.

She praised the book’s many precious old photos, which serve to help future generations understand the family and cultural origins of the Chan family and other Sabah settlers and citizens, and their achievements in Sandakan and beyond.

Chan’s hope is that these family memoirs will enable readers to review precious historical memories, promote and inherit the contributing culture of the Chinese, and inspire others to explore the rich history of Sabahans and Sabah.