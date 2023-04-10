Construction of S’wak’s first ever int’l Islamic school expected to start next year, says Abg Jo

KUCHING (April 10): The construction of Sarawak’s first ever international Islamic school is expected to commence next year, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to him, the Sarawak government has already identified a site for the school.

“God willing, we will establish an international Islamic school. We have identified the place. I have made the other five international schools, and now we will have one international Islamic school. God willing, the school will be built starting next year,” he said.

Abang Johari said this in his speech during the closing and the prize giving ceremony of the Semariang-level Al-Quran Recitation Competition at Masjid Darul Husnul Khatimah, Kampung Semerah Padi Phase 1 Kampung Semerah last night.

“This Islamic school is based on an international syllabus because we are collaborating with Singapore’s Madrasah Aljunied Al-Islamiah.

“When students enter this school, they will be able to pursue to international universities because the school’s certificate is highly recognised by the top international universities,” he added.

Abang Johari hoped the Islamic school will become the main hub for Sarawak to produce its own Islamic scholars and intellectuals.

“After this, we will be able to raise famous Muslim children and will be able to continue their studies at the international level,” he added.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication, who is also in charge of Islamic Affairs Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi and Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.