Don’t buy scrap metals from unknown sources – SSMRA

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 10): The Sabah Scrap Metal Recycle Association (SSMRA) strongly condemns the recent spike in cable theft which has caused major power disruption in Sabah.

SSMRA calls on all the scrap metal dealers in the state to not purchase all forms of scrap metals from unknown or dubious sources.

Its president, Edwin Chen, also reminded its members to strictly inspect all goods before buying and ask the sellers the origin of the scrap they are selling.

“They must also register the particulars of the seller during the transaction as this will assist the police during an investigation,” said Chen in a statement on Monday.

SSMRA sincerely hopes that the state’s police force will be able to apprehend the parties involved in the recent cases of cable theft and will fully cooperate and assist the police in bringing the vandals to justice, he said.

“SSMRA’s mission is to create a beautiful and environmental friendly Sabah. SSMRA rejects the vandalising and destruction of public properties and do our best to prevent criminals from taking advantage of it,” he stressed.

A recent cable theft caused the Sabah State Government Administration Center, Menara Kinabalu, to experience a power outage.

SESB used six portable generators to supply electricity to the 33-storey building, which also houses the Sabah Chief Minister’s Office and several state ministries.

Some nearby residential and commercial premises also experienced power outages.

Meanwhile, Sabah West Coast Smart Consumers Association called on the public to cooperate in helping Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) deal with the problem of cable theft.

Its president, David Chan, said that without support and help from the public, it would be difficult for the authorities to act against irresponsible parties, thus causing problems for the people.

According to him, cable theft or any vandalism activity needs to be dealt with in an integrated manner and cannot rely solely on the authorities.

“In this issue, the public needs to be the eyes and ears of the SESB and the authorities. The case of cable theft not only causes the electricity supply to be cut off but also a loss to Sabah.

“We hope this issue is given serious attention including involving non-governmental organizations and community leaders,” he said.

“Cable theft has caused hardship to many parties because SESB may need a few days to a week to restore the electricity supply.

“We understand that cable theft happens very often and it is appropriate that this activity be curbed immediately and eradicated from the roots,” he stressed.

Chan also called for action against shops buying and selling stolen cables.

He is confident that if there is no buyer for the stolen goods, there will be no cable theft. The price of copper is very high and there is demand from traders.