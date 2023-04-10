Eleven compounds issued during Ramadan bazaar checks in Bintulu

BINTULU (April 10): Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) issued eight compound notices during a series of inspection on 153 stalls at the Ramadan bazaars here.

The notices were issued to food operators found to have flouted By-Law 3(1), requiring them to show the documents on food handling at their stalls.

Additionally, three compound notices were also issued by the Ministry of Health (MoH) under the Food Hygiene Regulation 2009, over the operators’ failure to ensure hygiene of food.

In a statement, the BDA said these cases were recorded during its joint operation with MoH recently.

“The joint operation aims to ensure that food operators would always comply with the regulations set by the PBT (local authorities) and the ministry throughout the month of Ramadan.

“The operation would continue to be carried out on all five Ramadan bazaar sites in Bintulu town throughout Ramadan,” it said.