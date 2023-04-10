Fazzrudin: Jalan Matang widening, upgrading may need two more years to complete

KUCHING (April 10): The road upgrading and widening of Jalan Matang may take at least another two years to complete, said Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

He said this was due to the underlying electrical power cables found along the road’s alignment, which now poses a challenge to the project’s new contractor and the Public Works Department (JKR).

He said these cables have been there for a long time but both Syarikat Sesco Berhad (Sesco) and Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) do not have details on where the cables are along the alignment.

“So, this is what is being detailed now. This is because we don’t want any untoward incidents, including casualties, to happen to the construction workers and road users when the works are being carried out. This involves electricity, which is dangerous.

“I understand that they are in the process of identifying the alignment of the Sesco line so that they can carry out the work step-by-step for the project to move. This is the latest update received from the implementing agency,” he said at a press conference after opening the Emart Matang Ramadan Bazaar here today.

Fazzrudin, who is also Chief Political Secretary to the Premier, was asked to comment on the latest progress of the project, which was once described as a ‘sick project’.

On Nov 1, 2022, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas reportedly said only nine per cent of the RM67 million project had been completed by the previous contractor. It was reported then that a new contractor had been appointed to complete the project, which is meant to alleviate traffic congestion along the road.

Fazzrudin said the road project is about five kilometres long and starts from Jalan Matang Jaya to Simpang Malihah.

“When is it expected to be ready, I’m not sure. But it’s in the contract – two years. With this new challenge, there might be some delay.

“Even if it’s not fully completed, at least it can be used by road users when work is done stage by stage. There will be traffic management later even if it is not ready yet,” he said.

However, he was unsure if the underlying cables will inflict additional costs to the project.

Meanwhile, the Emart Matang Ramadan Bazaar is one of four bazaar locations in the Tupong constituency, with 59 stalls selling delicacies and is frequented by both Muslim and non-Muslim customers.

Also present today were Padawan Municipal Council chairman Tan Kai and deputy chairman Abang Ismawi Abang Ali.