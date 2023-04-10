Fire razes two houses at Kg Hulu Tebelu

KUCHING (April 11): Two houses were destroyed in a fire at Kampung Hulu Tebelu, Simunjan Monday afternoon.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a call reporting the incident was received at 2.13pm, and a team from the Simunjan fire station was immediately rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it is found that the fire had completely burnt down two houses. It is reported that the occupant of the first house was not at home when the incident happened.

“The occupants of the second house had managed to safely escape,” Bomba said in a statement.

It said the team used water from the fire engine, as well as that from a nearby pond, to douse the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and total losses have yet to be determined, it added.