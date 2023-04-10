Freak storm victims crowd Sibu MP’s service centre as aid application starts today

SIBU (April 10): Victims of the recent freak storm crowded Sibu MP Oscar Ling’s service centre in Rejang Park here, as the aid application for his constituency opened today.

Ling told reporters that the aid application process is held from 9am until 4pm daily until Friday.

“We advise victims to come within this period. Today, we are doing the registration and categorising the damages by assessing the photos presented by the victims, as many have already repaired their houses.

“Later on, we will go to the site to do verification. And financial assistance will be disbursed to the victims, after the verification process,” he said.

When asked when the victims could expect to receive the aid, he said it should happen in the next few days.

He added that the amount of assistance will depend on the severity of the damage with a maximum of RM1,000 to be given out.

As for victims in Lanang constituency he said they can apply for the aid from Lanang MP Alice Lau.

Ling said the victims will not only receive assistance from his office, as he was informed that Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) also has aid for them.

Asked on the victims list, he believed that Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) is still compiling it.

“Based on what was mentioned by APM (Civil Defence Force) previously, the number of victims is estimated to run in few hundreds, not only for Sibu parliamentary constituency but also other areas in Sibu.

“I am also eager to get the list,” he said.

Heavy rain and strong winds lashed Sibu town last Wednesday evening, leaving a trail of destruction, flooding several areas, and uprooting trees.