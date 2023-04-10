‘Insensitive’ not to consult S’wak on J-KOM state director appointment, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (April 10): The federal government needs to first consult the Sarawak government on the appointment of any individual to be the state director of the Department of Communications (J-KOM), said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said any appointment made without consulting the state government, such as that of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Santubong branch chief Ahmad Nazib Johari who was purportedly made J-KOM Sarawak director, would be deemed as ‘insensitive’ on the part of Putrajaya.

“The person allegedly appointed is someone from PKR and had contested (in several elections) and went against the Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, of which he lost, but he is the one (allegedly) appointed as the director.

“Whether or not he has repented, if he is a person who will divide the people, then don’t appoint him (as J-KOM director).

“I don’t know whether Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim knows about this, but the new J-KOM director-general Dato Dr Mohammad Agus Yusoff recently paid a courtesy call on Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg – and now this thing happen.

“So we question your (Putrajaya) sincerity towards Sarawak,” said Abdul Karim, who is Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister, and also Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Minister.

He said this at a press conference after the ‘Juh Berambeh Sungkei’ programme at Padang Merdeka here yesterday afternoon.

Earlier yesterday, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil denied that Ahmad Nazib had been appointed as the new J-KOM Sarawak director.

“Not true. J-KOM has informed me that Ahmad Nazib is not J-KOM Sarawak director,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted for confirmation on the supposed appointment.

Fahmi said he was made to understand that the position would be filled by a candidate proposed by Abang Johari.

“I am also made to understand that YAB Premier has proposed a name for the post, which will be used,” he added.

Speculation of Ahmad Nazib’s appointment as the new J-KOM Sarawak director came following a Facebook post by Sarawak PKR chief Roland Engan last Friday.

In his Facebook post, Roland congratulated Ahmad Nazib on his supposed appointment.

Yesterday’s ‘Juh Berambeh Sungkei’ programme was organised by the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development together with Persatuan Kebajikan Mahabbah Kuching and Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) Satok branch.

During the event, Abdul Karim presented aid to the less fortunate and distributed bubur lambuk to members of the public at Padang Merdeka.