Kuching man fined RM2,000 for criminal intimidation

KUCHING (April 10): An unemployed man was fined RM2,000 in default two months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for committing criminal intimidation against his sister.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi meted out the sentence against Mohamad Abdul Rahni Mohamad Tajudin, 24, after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for an imprisonment term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or both upon conviction.

Mohamad Abdul Rahni committed the offence at their house in Kampung Tabuan Tengah here around 6.49pm on April 4, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, Mohamad Abdul Rahni had suddenly caused a scene at the house and threatened to hurt his sister as well as her family. He also threatened to burn down the house.

Fearing for her and her family’s safety, Mohamad Abdul Rahni’s sister lodged a police report that led to his arrest the next day.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin while Mohamad Abdul Rahni was unrepresented by a counsel.