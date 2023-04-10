‘Lan Berambeh Sungkey’ should be held in other states, says Aaron

SIBU (April 10): The ‘Lan Berambeh Sungkei’ event that gathers Malaysians for an Iftar (breaking of fast) experience should be held in other states across Malaysia, said Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

The National Unity Minister said this would forge closer ties among people, while providing the opportunity to learn on other cultural and religious activities.

Aaron said this when asked whether there are any plans by his ministry to introduce similar events in other states to further strengthen racial and religious harmony in the country.

“This event is great and unique as it gathers Malaysians for a breaking fast experience in the month of Ramadan. This event should be held in other states across Malaysia as it would forge closer ties among people.

“Organised each year at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang, people come from towns as far as Kapit came to join the event, similar to a ‘family outing’ during Ramadan month to break their fast together.

“Wakil rakyat (elected representatives), community leaders, NGOs and government agencies are invited and encouraged to participate. This is evidence of Sarawak’s true ‘unity in diversity’ – we want to spread this to the whole nation,” he enthused.

He later shared that the Ministry of National Unity has programmes lined up throughout the year to further strengthen the unity among Malaysians.

One of the major events taking place from May 20 to 27 this year across the state is ‘Sambutan Minggu Perpaduan’.

“This programme aims to further instil the concept of ‘unity in diversity’ and will be launched in Kuching,” he added.

Meanwhile, the heavy rain on Saturday afternoon did not dampen the spirit of people from all walks of life who took part in the ‘Lan Berambeh Sungkei’ at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1 here.

Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, who was present at the event, estimated the crowd to be around 10,000 people.