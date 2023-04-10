Lo urges association to carry out more activities involving youths, elderly folk

KUCHING (April 10): Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang has called on Sarawak Lo Clan Association to carry out more activities involving the youths and elderly folk.

Speaking at the new committee swearing-in ceremony last night, Lo said the activities should be taken charged by the association’s youth and women bureaus, so as to promote a stronger rapport between the members.

“I also hope the association would pay attention to their elderly members to know about their latest living conditions and the necessary aid to be rendered to those from poorer backgrounds,” he added.

Lo also called on the association’s members to be proactive in any of the programmes held, and to stay united in looking after the welfare of the members.

The swearing-in ceremony was also attended by Democratic Action Party (DAP) member Michael Kong, who represented the party’s Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.