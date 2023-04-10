Man in Kuching gets six months’ jail, caning for armed robbery

KUCHING (April 10): A 38-year-old man was sentenced to six months’ jail and ordered to be given three strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here today for robbing a 24-hour convenient store here while armed with a samurai last month.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman meted out the sentence against Mohamad Annuar Mustapha after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 392 of the Penal Code read together with Section 397 of the same Section.

The Section carries a jail term of 14 years of imprisonment, a fine, or whipping, if convicted.

He committed the offence at the 24-hour convenient store in Jalan Sultan Tengah here around 8.30pm on March 3, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, Mohamad Annuar approached the store’s cashier and brandished a samurai sword at him, demanding the victim surrender RM150 and a lighter while threatening to inflict harm.

He later fled the scene in a compact car.

Following a police report lodged, Mohamad Annuar was arrested the next day and was later picked out of a police identification parade by the victim.

The case was prosecuted by deputy public prosecutor Iezzah Iburdanisha Ibrahim while Mohamad Annuar was unrepresented by a counsel.