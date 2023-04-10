Monday, April 10
Man in Kuching gets six months’ jail, caning for armed robbery

By Desiree David on Court, Sarawak
Mohamad Annuar is escorted by the police after his proceedings at the courthouse today.

KUCHING (April 10): A 38-year-old man was sentenced to six months’ jail and ordered to be given three strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here today for robbing a 24-hour convenient store here while armed with a samurai last month.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman meted out the sentence against Mohamad Annuar Mustapha after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 392 of the Penal Code read together with Section 397 of the same Section.

The Section carries a jail term of 14 years of imprisonment, a fine, or whipping, if convicted.

He committed the offence at the 24-hour convenient store in Jalan Sultan Tengah here around 8.30pm on March 3, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, Mohamad Annuar approached the store’s cashier and brandished a samurai sword at him, demanding the victim surrender RM150 and a lighter while threatening to inflict harm.

He later fled the scene in a compact car.

Following a police report lodged, Mohamad Annuar was arrested the next day and was later picked out of a police identification parade by the victim.

The case was prosecuted by deputy public prosecutor Iezzah Iburdanisha Ibrahim while Mohamad Annuar was unrepresented by a counsel.

