No compromise in fight against those who plunder nation’s wealth, says PM Anwar

IPOH (April 10): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said in no terms will he make compromises when it comes to saving the people from individuals who plunder the nation’s wealth.

Anwar said he has instructed the government to save the country from leaders who enriched themselves by stealing from the nation’s coffers and assets.

“That is my pledge, for better or worse, I will face it. If you want to bring me down because I fight corruption, by all means, but I am never going to compromise when it comes to cleaning up the country and saving the people from those who rob the nation.

“These are not small amounts (stolen), with government leaders, ministers and state executive councillors (involved). Keep in mind I have instructed the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) to act against anyone who commits corruption, especially those who keep doing it despite already being warned,” he said when launching the “Semarak Tambun Cinta Al-Quran” and breaking of fast event at the Al-Ittihadiah Mosque here today.

Anwar also said he was not involved in the court case involving former Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man.

“When we take action (against corruption), we are (perceived to be) oppressive. It is not me who is taking action here, the former Perlis Menteri Besar, it isn’t I who is investigating (the case) or who lodged a report with the MACC or the police,” he said.

Azlan today pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here with five counts of submitting false claims of more than RM1.18 million between 2013 and 2017.

Anwar said as an example, the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) must not spare wealthy individuals when it comes to collecting taxes in an effort to save the country from losing revenue.

“The Inland Revenue Board collects taxes from all, but individuals with billions (in assets) do not pay up or even when they do, they pay small amounts. Regular income earners, however, are expected to pay their taxes, so this is where we must rectify things.

“And what do the things I had just pointed out has anything to do with Ramadan? Ramadan is about self-discipline, values and morals which I am manifesting as Madani,” he said. — Bernama