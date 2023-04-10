PM Anwar: Civil servants to receive salary, Aidilfitri special financial aid by April 14

IPOH (April 10): Civil servants will receive their April salaries and Aidilfitri Special Assistance by April 14, three days earlier than the scheduled April 17, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today.

“I received many applications, the 17th is too late for Hari Raya preparations. So we will bring it forward to April 14, the latest,” he told reporters after attending a Rahmah cash donation presentation session at the Bank Simpanan Nasional Meru Raya branch here today.

The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) had earlier suggested that the salary payment be brought forward to April 14.

Its president Datuk Adnan Mat said it would help civil servants in their preparations for Aidilfitri, which falls on April 22.

Anwar also said that pension payments for government retirees would be brought forward as well.

The Aidilfitri Special Financial Aid would benefit over 1 million recipients, including farmers, rubber smallholders, fishermen and uniformed volunteers, such as the People’s Volunteer Corps, the Civil Defence Force, volunteer firefighters and police.

The government had also announced that the Rahmah cash donation payments, involving an allocation of RM1.26 billion with 8.7 recipients, would be brought forward to April 5 in light of the upcoming Aidilfitri celebrations.

After the donation presentation in Meru Raya, Anwar visited the Taman Jati Ramadan Bazaar here,

He was accompanied by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Perak state secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim and Perak Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching.

Anwar spent over 30 minutes purchasing some food items and mingling with visitors and traders, many of whom took the opportunity to pose for photos with him. — Bernama