Power theft by crypto miners causes fire at Miri shophouse

KUCHING (April 10): Cryptocurrency mining operators stealing electricity caused a fire at a shophouse at the Saberkas Commercial Centre in Miri on March 26.

Sarawak Energy in a statement said they were informed by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) to initiate an emergency power supply shutdown after the firefighters received a distress call on the fire.

“Upon receiving a distress call at 8.43pm, firefighters immediately responded and safely extinguished the fire.

“A total of 74 cryptocurrency mining servers were found to be severely damaged by the fire at the site after the blaze was put out by the firefighters,” it said.

The utility provider said investigations uncovered that the electricity supply to these servers had been illegally connected without circuit protection, resulting in an overloaded installation that caused the fire.

“The illegal supply was immediately disconnected, and the cables were seized as evidence of electricity theft,” it said.

It also said that Sarawak Energy is estimated to have incurred monthly losses of approximately RM21,000 in this case alone.

Sarawak Energy urged the public to take the dangers of stealing electricity seriously.

“Power theft associated with cryptocurrency mining in particular is a major concern.

“The large amount of electricity required to power the servers and the long hours of operation with the need for cooling units to prevent overheating increases the electricity demand of cryptocurrency,” it said.

Sarawak Energy also advised landlords to exercise caution and due diligence when renting out their properties to protect themselves from potential illegal activities carried out by their tenants.

“Meters should be registered under the tenant’s name to avoid the risk of liability for electricity theft,” it said.

It added that anyone caught stealing electricity will be charged under Section 33(5) of the Electricity Ordinance, with penalties of up to RM100,000 and/or five years in jail.

Sarawak Energy said although customers in Sarawak enjoy the extended Sarawak Government electricity discounts under the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) scheme on top of the lowest average tariffs in Malaysia, power thefts in the state continue to occur.

The utility company said it will continue to work with the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication, police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in its fight against electricity theft.

It also reminded the public not to trust service providers claiming to be able to reduce electricity use or allow premises owners to enjoy unlimited usage of electricity through meter tampering.

Sarawak Energy’s meter inspection teams are trained to detect various electricity theft methods such as tampered meters, fake electricity meter covers, underground direct tapping and smart meter indications – as part of Sarawak Energy’s efforts to curb power theft.

Those with power theft information are strongly encouraged to come forward and contact Sarawak Energy’s customer care centre at 1300-88-3111 or email customercare@sarawakenergy.com.

Sarawak Energy gave its assurance that all information received will be kept strictly confidential.