Proposed Borneo Al-Falak Complex project in Santubong to cost RM200 mln, says Abg Johari

KUCHING (April 9): The proposed Borneo Al-Falak Complex project in Santubong will cost the state government about RM200 million, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said.

According to him, the cost will not only cover the construction of the astronomy centre but also the complementing equipment, as the Borneo Al-Falak Complex will serve as the main astronomy hub in Sarawak.

“The centre will be using the most advanced devices. So that is why the cost to build this complex is high, about RM200 million.

“But we will bear the cost because this centre will give exposure for Muslim children to study astronomy and astrology,” he said.

Abang Johari said this in his speech during the closing and the prize giving ceremony of the Semariang-level Al-Quran Recitation Competition at Masjid Darul Husnul Khatimah, Kampung Semerah Padi Phase 1 last night.

He believed that the participation of children in the astronomy would be the catalyst for the development of Islamic astronomy or ‘Ilmu Falaq’ in Sarawak.

Abang Johari noted an astronomy centre has been built in Miri and Bintulu, respectively, while the one here will be built in Santubong.