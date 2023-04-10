Puncak Borneo MP appointed head of agro devt committee for Mambong

KUCHING (April 10): Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin has been unanimously appointed to chair the agriculture development committee for Mambong constituency.

The Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) in a statement yesterday said Willie’s appointment and the formation of committees were made during the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Mambong branch’s exco meeting.

The meeting on Saturday was chaired by PBB Mambong branch chief Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, who is also Mambong assemblyman and state Deputy Minister of Transport.

Willie, who was present, was quoted in the report saying he pledged to work together with Dr Jerip to jointly develop the constituency.

At the same event, Willie handed over a football jersey to Dr Jerip as a symbolic submission of PBB Mambong branch to compete in the coming Prima Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn Cup football tournament through the youth, women and senior teams.

The setting up of the agriculture development committee for PBB Mambong branch was in line with the Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency’s objectives.

Apart from the agriculture development committee, others formed were tourism, culture, education, entrepreneurship, welfare, social development, and religious committees.

PBB Mambong youth chief Wilson Ahon, meanwhile was appointed as chairman of the education committee while the branch women chief Kasean Nena will chair the welfare committee.

Dr Jerip, in his remarks, called on the branch exco members to continue to work together in ensuring that PBB is relevant and united in maintaining solidarity in the party.