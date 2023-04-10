Rep: 80 cases of people affected by freak storm received

SIBU (April 10): Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng has received 80 cases of people affected by the recent freak storm in his constituency as of Saturday.

He, however, said it’s difficult to pinpoint the exact number of houses affected as many families were living in shophouses.

“They could be living on the first floor or second floor, so it is difficult for me to say how many houses (were affected).

“I would say 80 cases (in Bukit Assek), but I believe there are more as data gathering is still in progress,” Chieng said Saturday.

He added that on his part, they are still recording the number of residents affected in his constituency.

According to him, he has mobilised all community leaders and councillors in his constituency to go to the ground to register those affected.

He said many of those affected by the storm in Bukit Assek constituency were from the B40 group.

“Just in case my service team missed them, they can call my service centre on 084-313566 or personally drop by my service centre at first floor, Lane 1, Jalan Tong Sang.

“Registration is important because we don’t want anyone to be missed out. It is important for them (victims) to take photos of the damages first, then they start to do all repair work which is one of requirements for aid application.

“With all this information, we will would like the state government to give financial assistance to the victims because they are in a difficult situation now,” he said.

He informed that both he and Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang – the Pelawan assemblyman – would meet with Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah on the issue.

“We are also registering the victims for welfare assistance as the Welfare Department may not have enough manpower.”

On another note, Chieng said he had been informed by the storm victims in the Tiong Hua Road area that they had no place to dispose of their bulk waste.

“I’ve contacted Sibu Municipal Council which sent a bulk bin and placed it at the open space at the site of the former Tiong Hua Road market,” he said.

He also hoped that the council could regulate the height limit of trees by the roadside for the safety of road users in the wake of the freak storm.