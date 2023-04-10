Sabah CM announces RM700 Aidilfitri bonus for state civil servants

PUTRAJAYA (April 10): The Sabah government today announced a RM700 Aidilfitri and Kaamatan Festival bonus for more than 20,000 civil servants in the state, to be paid on April 17.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said a RM350 bonus would be given to the government pensioners.

“The bonus or assistance to Sabah civil servants will be paid next week,” he told a press conference after attending a breaking of fast event with university students from Sabah here tonight.

In another development, Hajiji who is also Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah president, said the party was ready to accept the participation of the three Umno assemblymen who were sacked today.

The three assemblymen are Datuk James Ratib (Sugut), Datuk Mohd Arsad Bistari (Tempasuk) and Datuk Jasnih Daya (Pantai Dalit). — Bernama