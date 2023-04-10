Sabah needs large allocation to upgrade health facilities, says Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (April 10): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has asked the Ministry of Health (MOH) to give priority to Sabah in terms of the distribution of allocation for the development and upgrade of health facilities in the state.

He said that Sabah is one of the states which have the largest number of hospitals and clinics in Malaysia, however, most of them are in dilapidated condition.

“Sabah needs a fair and larger distribution of allocation, compared with other states, including for new construction and upgrade of existing infrastructure and health facilities,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Hajiji discussed the matter when receiving a courtesy call from Health Minister, Dr Zaliha Mustafa, here today. He was also given a briefing on health development programmes and projects which have been and will be implemented by MOH in Sabah.

Dr Zaliha also held a discussion with the Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, Datuk Ewon Benedick, who is also a Member of Parliament for Penampang, regarding the construction of Penampang’s Class 3 Health Clinic (KK3), which has been delayed.

Ewon, in a separate statement, said that expediting the construction of KK3 is important, to provide health services and outpatient treatment to the Penampang community.

“I have informed Dr Zaliha that works can commence next year as soon as the tender procurement process, expected to take up to six months, is completed,” said Ewon. — Bernama