Seaports, logistics see continued slowdown from global trade

KUCHING (April 10): Analysts anticipate a slowdown for the seaports and logistics sector following the World Trade organisation’s (WTO) projections of global merchandise trade volumes to only inch up by one per cent in 2023, down sharply from a 3.5 per cent expansion in 2022, amid the global economic uncertainty.

Also, consumer confidence and spending globally are likely to take a beating on sustained elevated inflation, rising interest rates and the slowing global economy, opined analysts at Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research).

“Stricter regulations on carbon emissions may post new challenges to global trade, particularly, one from the United Nations’ International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and another from the European Union (EU),” it cited in a sector report.

“While the exact implications of the regulation of IMO and EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) on the seaport and logistics sector remain unclear — especially for CBAM which is still pending finalisation — the volume of containers heading to the EU will certainly be affected, especially those originating from China, which is a major exporter of iron and steel and aluminium to the EU.”

Kenanga Research said this might affect about 18 per cent of container throughput under Asia-Europe trade.

Under the new IMO rules, effective January 2023, all ships must report their carbon intensity and will be rated accordingly. The ships must record a two per cent annual improvement in their carbon intensity from 2023 through 2030 or face being removed from service.

Meanwhile, the EU’s CBAM policy could disrupt the exports of certain commodities like iron and steel, cement, aluminium, fertiliser, electricity and hydrogen to the EU.

During the transition period between October 2023 and December 2025, EU importers must report embedded emissions in goods imported importers, on a quarterly basis as well as any carbon price paid in a third country.

When the CBAM takes full effect starting 2026, importers will need to buy carbon credits reflecting the emissions generated in producing them.

“However, we see a bright spot in the logistics sector locally as it is domestically driven and less directly exposed to external headwinds, and it rides on the booming e-commerce,” Kenanga Research commented.

“Industry experts project the local e-commerce gross merchandise volume to grow at a cumilative annual growth rate of 11 per cent from 2022 to 2027, while its size could reach RM1.65 trillion by 2025 from RM1 trillion currently.

“The booming e-commerce will spur demand for distribution hubs and warehouses to enable just-in-time (JIT) delivery; reshoring/nearshoring to bring manufacturers closer to end-customers; efficient automation system including interconnectivity with the customer system, and warehouse decentralisation to reduce transportation costs and de-risk the supply chain.

“There is also strong demand for cold-storage warehouses on the back of the proliferation of online grocery start-ups.”