Senator: Select Committee on People’s Well-being recommends steps to address cyber crime

KUALA LUMPUR (April 10): The Dewan Negara’s Select Committee on People’s Well-being has recommended that existing laws be improved, or new laws be enacted, so that heavier punishments can be imposed against online fraud perpetrators (scammers).

Its chairman Senator Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad said it involved the Penal Code; the Criminal Procedure Code; the Financial Services Act 2013; the Evidence Act 1950; the Computer Crimes Act 1997 and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Act 1998.

He said that the committee also recommended that the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) play a role in drafting clear guidelines regarding the responsibilities of companies which collect and process data, as well as the personal information of users.

“The Finance Ministry (MOF) also needs to increase the amount of allocations to carry out security audits of ICT infrastructure and systems, as well as upgrade the country’s cyber security system and government applications,” he said at a press conference at the Parliament building here today.

Apart from that, he said that the Home Ministry (KDN) also needs to improve facilities and upgrade the technology used to launch the investigation process, thus increasing the rate of arrests and prosecutions.

“Ministries such as KDN, KKD and the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) as well as related agencies, should strengthen cooperation and coordination in implementing laws to combat fraudulent criminal activities,” he said.

These recommendations are contained in the People’s Wellbeing Select Committee’s statement, entitled ‘Majlis Dewan Negara: Penipuan Dalam Talian: Jenayah Komersial Utama Negara’, as it found that cyber crime cases have shown an upward trend over the past four years, with total losses reaching almost RM500 million each year. — Bernama