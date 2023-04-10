SGH looking for family members of patient

KUCHING (April 10): Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) is currently looking for the family members of a patient known only as Mr X.

In a statement today, it said before being referred by the Batu Kawa Health Clinic to the hospital recently, Mr X was found by members of the public wandering on the side of the road and talking to himself.

“When found, the patient was wearing baju Melayu and white shoes, and did not have any identification document,” it said.

SGH said on the day he was found; the patient was taken by two policemen to the Batu Kawa Health Clinic at around 11am for further examination before being sent to SGH.

“The patient is currently still being treated at the hospital, but he is found unable to provide any personal information,” it said.

As such, those who know the patient are urged to come forward to SGH or contact Noorulaine Bujang of the Medical Social Work Department at 082-276666 (extension 4376) during office hours or the ward where the patient is being placed at 082-276472.