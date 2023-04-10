Shortage of passport books at UTC Kuching resolved, says DAP man  

KUCHING (April 10): Members of the public can now apply for and obtain new passports at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) Kuching, says Democratic Action Party (DAP) man Michael Kong.

The special assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, said he was informed by the Immigration Department here today that its branch at the UTC had the passport books in stock.

“Following last week’s public complaints about the shortage of new passport books, I was informed this (yesterday) morning by the head of Passport Division that the (shortage) problem had been resolved,” he said in a statement.

Kong pointed out that due to the notice put up last week at UTC Kuching about the non-availability of the passport books, many people had flocked to the Immigration Office at Jalan Simpang Tiga here on Monday morning.

“This has resulted in long queues and much discomfort in waiting for the application and issuance of new passports.

“But I have spoken with and received confirmation from the Passport Division chief at the Immigration Office in Simpang Tiga that the shortage issue had been resolved and now, both the Kuching Immigration Office at Simpang Tiga and UTC Kuching have stocks of the passport books,” he said.

Kong also said the government was actively promoting the use of online passport renewal service to alleviate congestion and avoid time-wasting.

“We encourage members of the public to take advantage of this (online) service to avoid the long queues,” he added.