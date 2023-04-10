Sighting of Syawal new moon on April 20, says Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal office

KUALA LUMPUR (April 10): The date for the sighting of the new moon of Syawal is set on Thursday, April 20 or 29th of Ramadan 1444 Hijrah at 29 selected locations nationwide.

This was informed by the Office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal on the order of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong with the consent of the Conference of Rulers.

The Office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, in a statement today, stated that the Conference of Rulers had agreed that the date of Aidilfitri would be decided based on the Rukyah (sighting of the new moon) and Hisab (astronomical calculations).

The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal will declare the date for Aidilfitri the same night through radio and television broadcasts, read the statement.

A total of 29 locations have been identified for the sighting of the Syawal new moon, namely Pontian Kecil, Johor; Al-Khawarizmi Astronomy Complex in Kampung Balik Batu, Tanjung Bidara, Melaka; Baitul Hilal Complex (Telok Kemang Observatory) in Negeri Sembilan; Bukit Melawati, Kuala Selangor; Bukit Jugra, Banting; Sabak Bernam Observatory in Selangor; Pantai Pasir Panjang, Manjong in Perak; and dan Pusat Falak Sheikh Tahir Falak Centre, Pantai Aceh in Penang.

Other locations are in Kampung Pulau Sayak Kuala Muda, Pulau Langkawi and Alor Setar Tower in Kedah; Bukit Besar Kuala Terengganu, Bukit Geliga, Kemaman, Pulau Perhentian, Besut and KUSZA Observatory in Setiu, Terengganu.

In Kelantan, the locations for sighting the new moon are in Bukit Peraksi, Pasir Puteh; Bukit Kampung Tembeling, Kuala Krai and Menara Bangunan SEDC, Kota Bharu; while in Sarawak, there are at Falak Centre, Miri; Teluk Bandung, Kuching and Tanjung Batu, Bintulu.

The sighting locations in Sabah are at the Al-Biruni Observatory, Putatan and Menara Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Labuan International Campus; while in Pahang, there are at Bukit Tanjong Batu Nenasi, Gunung Berincang and Bukit Pelindong.

Three other locations are at the Kuala Lumpur Tower, Putrajaya International Convention Centre and the Al-Hussain Mosque Observation Tower in Kuala Perlis. – Bernama