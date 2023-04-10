Sikie reminds community leaders of their role in uniting people

MUKAH (April 10): Community leaders should play an effective role in uniting the people in their respective areas, said Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai.

“The role of being a community leader or Tuai Rumah (longhouse chief) is not an easy task.

“In line with the passage of time, when compared to the old Tuai Rumah, they must be skilled in the aspect of customs,” he reminded.

He said the success of a longhouse very much depended on the capability and leadership quality of their longhouse chief.

“They should work with councillors, penghulu and people’s elected representatives in the area.

“If programmes are organised nearby, I call for the longhouse chiefs to also attend so that we can get the information delivered either by the people’s elected representatives, penghulu or relevant agencies,” added Sikie.

He said this during the thanksgiving ceremony for the appointment of a new penghulu for Bawan area, organised by the Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) of Rumah Petrous Ambun, Lubok Bukut, Balingian Mukah recently.

He also stressed that residents of a longhouse must give good cooperation and be united with their longhouse chief.

“When there is a programme like this, members of the JKKK of a longhouse are also encouraged to attend together with the longhouse chief so that they can also get the necessary information related to their longhouse,” he said.

He added it was also very important for appointed longhouse chiefs to know how to read and write in order to carry out their duties effectively.

Also attending the gathering were Selangau MP Edwin Banta, Sarawak Dayak Graduates Association president Dr Jawing Chunggat and Penghulu Jeffery Irut.

For the record, Jeffery Irut, 49, was appointed as a penghulu on January 1, 2023, for Sungai Duan, Melanjan, Lubok Bukut and Bawan area under the administration of Balingian sub-district.

Previously, he was the longhouse chief from 2016 until 2022.

Meanwhile, Edwin reminded that longhouse chiefs shoulder heavy responsibilities.

“They need to be up to date with the latest government policies. Therefore, each of them must actively obtain the latest information from various government agencies, for example government offices such as the District Office and the Department of Agriculture,” he said.

In other development, he said apart from oil palm cultivation, residents in Selangau should look into planting alternative crops such as coffee.

“Coffee is able to generate income for farmers here and is also easier to cultivate and does not require a large area of ​​land.

“A talk related to coffee cultivation will be held in collaboration with the Selangau Agriculture Department in May,” he said.

During the event, Sikie announced a minor rural project (MRP) grant of RM20,000 to JKKK Rumah Petrous Ambun, while Edwin announced MRP grant of RM10,000.