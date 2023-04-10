Transport minister says no need theory exams for vocational driving licence from now

Monday, April 10
Minister of transport, Anthony Loke speaks during press conference on e-hailing and taxis in Putrajaya on April 10,2023. – Malay Mail photo

KUALA LUMPUR (April 10): With immediate effect, drivers no longer have to pass the theory examinations to obtain vocational driving licences, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today.

He said the theory component for the vocational driving licence will be conducted as online classes but that drivers will still need to pass their practical examinations.

“Regarding the improvement of the vocational licence procedure which consists of the public service vehicle licence category and goods vehicle licence, the following steps will be taken.

“Abolition of theory test for all vocational licence and theory classes for the vocational licence can be carried out on a pay-as-you-go basis,” he said. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME

 

