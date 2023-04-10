Transport Ministry increases temporary bus permits for Raya ‘balik kampung’

PUTRAJAYA (April 10): Transport Minister Anthony Loke today said there will be more buses to cope with the increased demand for Malaysians looking to travel to their hometowns this Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

He said his ministry has approved a number of temporary transition licences, better known by its Malay initials LPS, for non-express bus companies to make the long-haul journeys.

“In terms of the addition of LPS licences or for non-express buses, there have already been addition from data collected by Apad,” he told a news conference at his ministry here today.

Apad is the Malay abbreviation of the Land Public Transport Agency.

“That means the offer of express bus services has increased. The addition will take place a few days before Raya,” Loke said.

He said non-express bus companies are free to apply for the temporary permits as long as they have the capacity to ferry the passengers back to their hometown.

Hari Raya Aidilfitri is expected to fall on April 22 this year. Nationally it is a two-day public holiday. – Malay Mail