Veteran Hong Kong actor Richard Ng dies at age 83

KUALA LUMPUR (April 10): Veteran Hong Kong actor and comedian Richard Ng Yiu Hon has died on Sunday after many age-related ailments.

Known for his comedic roles in the ’80s and ’90s, the 83-year-old’s death was confirmed by his family who was informed by doctors treating him, DimSum Daily reported.

Ng’s heart had reportedly stopped and the actor was on life support. The doctors eventually confirmed his passing by signing his death certificate.

Also known as Richard Woo, Ng had a successful career in the film and television industry and had appeared in over 80 films.

He was twice nominated for the Best Actor Award at the Hong Kong Film Awards for his performances in Winners and Sinners that started the Lucky Stars series and Beyond the Sunset.

Ng also worked alongside some of the biggest names in Hong Kong movies including Datuk Jackie Chan, Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh, Andy Lau, and Jet Li.

His first major role was Michael Hui’s comedy film The Private Eyes in 1976 before he went on to collaborate with Sammo Hung over the next three decades.

He made his directorial debut in 1979 with Murder Most Foul, in which he also starred and co-wrote with Wong Jing.

His breakthrough role came in 1983 when he appeared as ‘Exhaust Pipe’ in Sammo Hung’s film Winners and Sinners.

Ng went on to act in all subsequent Lucky Stars films in the 1980s, playing a character named ‘Sandy’ in later instalments.

He also gained recognition for his role in the Pom Pom series, a spinoff from the Lucky Stars series, alongside fellow Lucky Star, John Shum.

Ng leaves behind wife Susan and four children, Alex, Zoe, Louise and Carl. — Malay Mail