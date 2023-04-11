Arang Road resident urges MPP to act after heavy vehicles damage neighbourhood roads

KUCHING (April 11): A concerned resident of Arang Road here has urged Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) to tackle the issue of heavy vehicles plying the roads of the neighbourhood.

The resident David Ting claimed that the roads were damaged after being driven passed by the heavy vehicles that were heading to a residential project nearby about 100 times a week.

“The problem has become worse since beginning of the month when more heavy vehicles can be spotted being driven on the roads at the neighbourhood and this has resulted in cracked and uneven road surfaces,” he told The Borneo Post today.

Ting said the heavy vehicle drivers could be using the roads as a shortcut from Batu Kawah to the residential project and the existing road surfaces could not cope with the heavy vehicles that could weight over 20 tonnes after being loaded with construction materials.

“Such practice is unfair to the residents at the neighbourhood as these heavy vehicles a posed safety risk to us all, especially the elderlies and children here.”

Noting that previous complaints raised by the nearby residents to MPP on the issue were unheeded, Ting hoped that the newly-appointed council chairman Tan Kai would promptly address their concerns and propose countermeasures.

Ting said the local council should at the very least, put up signboards that only vehicles not exceeding three tonnes are allowed to use the neighbourhood roads and other heavy vehicles should instead use an alternative route, such as Jalan Stephen Yong.

“With the signboards put up, at least we can request the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to carry out enforcement actions to reduce such incidents from happening again.”

He also said that if no action is taken by the local council to restrict heavy laden lorries from using residential roads as a bypass, the grants under the Malaysian Road Records Information System (Marris) would never be enough to repair residential roads, even if the funds are increased.

“It’s also not fair to taxpayers because Marris funds come from taxes,” he added.

Ting also hoped MPP would deploy their personnel to resurface the damaged roads soon.