Bung Moktar says his collab with Abdul Rahman can further strengthen Sabah Umno

SANDAKAN (April 11): Sabah Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin sees his collaboration with Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan, who has been appointed as his deputy, as capable of further strengthening the party at the state level.

The Kinabatangan MP said although he and Abdul Rahman were seen to be in conflict, which is normal in politics, but both of them share the same aim of bringing Sabah Umno to a higher level.

He said he could work and was happy to be working with Abdul Rahman, whose experience as a Belud MP and as a former minister at the federal level, gave him the necessary experience to contribute to the development of the party in the state.

“Umno president (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid) might have seen the need for Abdul Rahman and me to join forces to steer Sabah Umno and I accept the challenge,” he told reporters after attending the Kinabatangan Iftar Ramadan here last night.

Regarding preparations for the upcoming state election and the next General Election, Bung Moktar said all Umno members should be ready, to act actively, and aggressively in defending party leaders when attacked by the opposition, especially on social media.

He said the State Umno would form cybertroopers at all district polling centres (PDM) to counter attacks against the party and its leaders on social media.

“This is vital because we have conducted studies in previous state elections and GE, whereby the party that does not use social media, will be defeated.

“The political scenario has changed, where every party must find new approach to remain relevant when facing elections,” he said.

Bung Moktar acknowledged that UMNO’s weakness in losing many seats in the recent GE and state elections was due to the party’s “culture”.

He said most of the party members do not play their role in preventing and defending criticism made against their leaders on social media.

“Instead, they toe the line with the opposition and discredit their own leaders,” he added. – Bernama