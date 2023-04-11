Dr Lulie reelected as Malaysian Peat Society president

KUCHING (April 11): Datu Dr Lulie Melling has been reelected as president of the Malaysian Peat Society (MPS) for the term 2023-2025.

The Sarawak Tropical Peat Research Institute (Tropi) director will be supported by her newly elected committee comprising David Chia Kim Kong who will serve as vice president, John Ko Wai Seng (secretary general), Dr Faustina Elfrida Sangok (assistant secretary general), Dr Wong Guan Xhuan (treasurer general) and Jee Hon Chong (assistant treasurer general).

The new MPS committee was elected during MPS’ 13th Annual General Meeting which was held at Tropi in Kota Samarahan on Saturday (April 8).

The meeting also saw the election of Ordinary Committee members comprising Frederick Haili Teck, Sebestian Kalang William and Yazid Imran Muhammad Faizul.

During the meeting, Lulie updated those present with MPS’ activities for the past year which included the successful organisation of the AsiaFlux Conference 2022 at Tropi from Sept 20 to 22, 2022 followed by the Tropical Peat Swamp Excursion at the Maludam National Park on Sept 23, 2022.

“The AsiaFlux Conference was jointly organised by MPS, Tropi and the AsiaFlux steering committee in collaboration with National Institute for Environmental Studies, Japan; Hokkaido University in Japan; the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB); Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM); and Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) and supported by Sarawak Convention Bureau (SCB).

“More than 250 delegates from all around the world such as Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Estonia, Germany, China, India and the United States of America attended the conference.

“The participants made more than 100 presentations in both posters and oral form. They were all given the opportunity to develop meaningful scientific interchanges on fluxes while enjoying Sarawak’s warm hospitality,” she said.

On upcoming activities for this year, Lulie informed the AGM that MPS members will be attending the International Soil Science Conference (SOILS2023) organised by the Malaysia Society of Soil Science from May 8 to 11 to present research findings in relation to the research and development of tropical peatland.

“MPS is also making arrangements to take part in the coming Quebec RE3 Conference 2023 from June 11 to 15 in Canada.

“We also intend to take part in the coming 17th International Peat Congress 2024 in Taizhou, China from August 5 to 11 next year,” she said.

She also informed MPS members that in addition to promoting research in peat, MPS’ prime objective included sponsoring scientific research students who deserve support as part of efforts to help develop the academic pool for the country.