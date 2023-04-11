Duo jailed seven years, ordered caned three times for assaulting man

KUCHING (April 11): Two men were each sentenced by the Sessions Court here today to seven years in jail and three strokes of the cane for causing grievous hurt to another man last month.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman convicted Kuan Boon Lung, 23, and Larrie Liew Yu Nan, 26, after they each pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 326 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The Section provides for imprisonment that may extend to 20 years and shall also be liable to a fine or whipping, on conviction.

The pair committed the offence at the victim’s house in Jalan Budi, Bau at around 10am on March 25.

Based on the facts of the case, the 27-year-old victim had sought treatment at Bau Hospital at around 10.30pm that day for a bloody wound on his head and a fractured hand.

The victim informed the doctor treating him that that he had been assaulted by Kuan and Liew, prompting the doctor to lodge a police report.

It was informed that at the time of the incident, the victim was asleep in the living room of his house when the pair showed up and started beating him with a cane and wooden club.

The incident is said to have stemmed from a dispute between the victim and his assailants.

Kuan was arrested by police on March 27 while Liew was nabbed the next day. The cane and club were also seized from them as evidence.

Deputy public prosecutor Iezzah Iburdanisha Ibrahim prosecuted, while Kuan and Liew were unrepresented by legal counsel.