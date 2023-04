PUTRAJAYA (April 11): The Ministry of Education has today declared April 19 a special school holiday, in addition to the mid-term holiday which starts on April 20.

The special announcement was made by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, in anticipation of the possibility that Aidilfitri may fall on April 21.

This year, the Muslim celebration may fall either on April 21 or 22, subject to the observation of the new moon of Syawal that will occur after sunset on April 20. — Malay Mail

