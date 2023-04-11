First Sarawak DUN meeting for 2023 on May 15-24

KUCHING (April 11): The Sarawak State Legislative Assembly’s (DUN) first meeting of the second session of the 19th DUN will be on May 15-24.

According to an official letter sighted by The Borneo Post, the eight-day DUN Sitting will be declared open by Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

The letter, signed by DUN secretary Pele Peter Tinggom, said the Governor would deliver his address at the opening ceremony after inspecting the guard of honour.

All 82 assemblypersons or elected members of the DUN are invited to attend the opening ceremony with their spouses.

They are also asked to wear official attire with their respective state honours and medals.

Those who do not have official attire are advised to observe the dark lounge suit dress code.

In the letter, Pele also said the respective elected representatives can submit up to 10 oral questions for the coming Sitting in line with DUN Standing Order 19 and 24.

According to the letter, the written notice containing the questions must reach the DUN secretary by April 28.

The DUN members were elected during the 12th State Election held on Dec 18, 2021.

The last DUN sitting was on Nov 21 to Dec 1 last year.